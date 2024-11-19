This 'Munjya' star replaces Triptii in Kartik Aaryan's next: Report
In a recent development, actor Sharvari has taken Triptii Dimri's place as the female lead in Anurag Basu's upcoming musical love story, opposite Kartik Aaryan. Per PeepingMoon, the filmmakers decided to recast as they didn't want to repeat the pairing of Aaryan and Dimri so soon after their collaboration on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The untitled project will now see Sharvari, who has gained recognition for her role in Munjya.
Sharvari and Aaryan's preparation for the upcoming film
Sharvari and Aaryan are said to be excited to work together for the first time on this project. They will do script readings before starting shooting in January 2025, reportedly. The film was first announced as Aashiqui 3 but has been reworked into a standalone project after a rights battle with Mukesh Bhatt. Music director Pritam is also on board and has already started creating a hit soundtrack to elevate the film's romantic theme.
Basu's filming schedule and Sharvari's upcoming projects
Basu will begin shooting for this musical drama after wrapping up his highly-anticipated anthology, Metro... In Dino. The director intends to reshoot some emotional scenes of the anthology before turning attention to the Aaryan film. Meanwhile, Sharvari will be seen in Yash Raj Films's first women-led spy thriller, Alpha opposite Alia Bhatt. She will start shooting for Basu's project only after completing her commitment to this espionage action thriller.