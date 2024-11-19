Summarize Simplifying... In short Sharvari is set to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in a reworked version of the previously announced film, Aashiqui 3, after a rights dispute.

The pair will begin shooting in January 2025, following script readings.

Meanwhile, Sharvari will also feature in Yash Raj Films's first women-led spy thriller, Alpha, opposite Alia Bhatt.

Kartik Aaryan's next will be directed by Anurag Basu

This 'Munjya' star replaces Triptii in Kartik Aaryan's next: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:30 pm Nov 19, 202405:30 pm

What's the story In a recent development, actor Sharvari has taken Triptii Dimri's place as the female lead in Anurag Basu's upcoming musical love story, opposite Kartik Aaryan. Per PeepingMoon, the filmmakers decided to recast as they didn't want to repeat the pairing of Aaryan and Dimri so soon after their collaboration on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The untitled project will now see Sharvari, who has gained recognition for her role in Munjya.

Pre-production plans

Sharvari and Aaryan's preparation for the upcoming film

Sharvari and Aaryan are said to be excited to work together for the first time on this project. They will do script readings before starting shooting in January 2025, reportedly. The film was first announced as Aashiqui 3 but has been reworked into a standalone project after a rights battle with Mukesh Bhatt. Music director Pritam is also on board and has already started creating a hit soundtrack to elevate the film's romantic theme.

Director's timeline

Basu's filming schedule and Sharvari's upcoming projects

Basu will begin shooting for this musical drama after wrapping up his highly-anticipated anthology, Metro... In Dino. The director intends to reshoot some emotional scenes of the anthology before turning attention to the Aaryan film. Meanwhile, Sharvari will be seen in Yash Raj Films's first women-led spy thriller, Alpha opposite Alia Bhatt. She will start shooting for Basu's project only after completing her commitment to this espionage action thriller.