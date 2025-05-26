'Dhadak 2,' 'Spirit': Check Triptii Dimri's powerhouse lineup
What's the story
Triptii Dimri, who rose to nationwide fame with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, is rapidly adding to her filmography with a slew of exciting projects.
After starring in Bad Newz and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in 2024, Dimri is set to share the screen with several big names in the coming months.
Here's what she has lined up.
#1
'Dhadak 2': A sequel to 2018's 'Dhadak'
Dimri has Dharma Productions's Dhadak 2 lined up for 2025.
A spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, the movie is a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal and will see Dimri share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi.
The film is awaiting a release date.
#2
'Animal Park': Dimri to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor
Following the huge success of Animal in 2023, Dimri will be reprising her role in the sequel, Animal Park.
The film will reportedly pick up from where the original left off, and will see Dimri co-star alongside Ranbir Kapoor again.
The movie will likely start filming in 2027, and Dimri is expected to have a meaty role in the sequel.
#3
'Arjun Ustara': Dimri's 1st collaboration with Shahid Kapoor
Dimri is set to share the screen for the first time with Shahid Kapoor in a Sajid Nadiadwala production, Arjun Ustara, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Although details about the plot are yet to be announced, it has been teased that it's an action-crime-drama set in the underworld.
#4
'Ma Behan': Dimri to star alongside Madhuri Dixit
Dimri has also been roped in to star alongside Madhuri Dixit in an upcoming comedy film by Suresh Triveni.
Dixit will play the role of Dimri's mother, while Ravi Kishan will also be seen in an important role.
Reportedly titled Ma Behan, the movie is likely to release directly on an OTT platform.
#5
'Spirit': Dimri to feature alongside Prabhas
Dimri is ready to co-star alongside another giant of the industry, Prabhas, in Vanga's upcoming project, Spirit.
This will be her second project with the director after Animal.
Sharing her excitement, the actor recently posted on Instagram, "Still sinking in....So grateful to be trusted with this journey."
The film is an ambitious cop drama.