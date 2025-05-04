'Baaghi Bechare': Pratik Gandhi-Abhishek Banerjee unite for upcoming film
What's the story
In a thrilling development, celebrated writer-editor Sumit Purohit is making his directorial debut with the satirical film Baaghi Bechare, reported Variety.
The film stars a stellar cast, including Pratik Gandhi, famous for his breakout performance in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, and Abhishek Banerjee, known for his roles in Paatal Lok and the Stree franchise.
The star cast also includes Faisal Malik from Prime Video's Panchayat.
Creative collaboration
Puneet Krishna joins as co-writer for 'Baaghi Bechare'
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Prime Video's hit series Mirzapur, has come on board as a co-writer.
The film is produced by BE8 Films Production, Traintripper Films, and Inclusive Pictures.
Traintripper Films producers Chippy Babu and Abhishek Sharma see Baaghi Bechare as an extension of their larger mission.
They said, "With Baaghi Bechare and beyond, the goal is to create space for bold, heartfelt storytelling driven by collaboration, creativity, and sincerity."
Directorial vision
Purohit emphasizes satire's role in cultural commentary
Purohit, a BAFTA Breakthrough India program participant of 2020/2021, is known for his writing on Inside Edge and Srikanth, among others.
He believes satire is an essential instrument for cultural commentary.
"Satire, for me, is a form of catharsis. It helps us confront truths that are too absurd to believe and too real to ignore," Purohit said.