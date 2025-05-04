Puneet Krishna, the creator of Prime Video's hit series Mirzapur, has come on board as a co-writer.

The film is produced by BE8 Films Production, Traintripper Films, and Inclusive Pictures.

Traintripper Films producers Chippy Babu and Abhishek Sharma see Baaghi Bechare as an extension of their larger mission.

They said, "With Baaghi Bechare and beyond, the goal is to create space for bold, heartfelt storytelling driven by collaboration, creativity, and sincerity."