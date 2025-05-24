Triptii Dimri joins Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit'
Animal actor Triptii Dimri has joined Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming actioner Spirit, led by Prabhas.
Vanga announced the news on social media on Saturday.
Earlier, Deepika Padukone was supposed to join the project, but the plans fell through due to disagreements over her demands, reported Telugu media.
pic.twitter.com/U7JJQqSUVa— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 24, 2025
'Spirit' plot and Prabhas's transformation for the role
While Spirit's plot remains under wraps, Pinkvilla reports that Vanga is shaping up a high-octane action drama.
It is also reported that Prabhas will undergo a massive physical transformation for his role.
Vanga has reportedly advised Prabhas to stay lean to suit his character, who is set to play a cop in the film.
If all goes as planned, this actioner will hit theaters in 2027.
Take a look at Dimri's next projects
Dimri shot to nationwide fame through Animal, where she was paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
She will next be seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.
The Dharma Productions film is a sequel to the 2018 flick Dhadak.
Dimri has also signed Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara, where she will be sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor for the first time.