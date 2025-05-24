What's the story

Filmmaker Karan Johar is stepping into the realm of audio storytelling with his first-ever podcast series, Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar on Audible.

This exciting new venture comes just ahead of Johar's 52nd birthday on Sunday.

The series gives listeners a chance to eavesdrop on Johar's intimate conversations with his close circle about living their best lives in today's stressful world.