Karan Johar launches podcast 'Live Your Best Life' on Audible
Filmmaker Karan Johar is stepping into the realm of audio storytelling with his first-ever podcast series, Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar on Audible.
This exciting new venture comes just ahead of Johar's 52nd birthday on Sunday.
The series gives listeners a chance to eavesdrop on Johar's intimate conversations with his close circle about living their best lives in today's stressful world.
Guests
Johar's podcast to feature a star-studded lineup
The podcast will have a slew of celebrity guests such as Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Masaba Gupta, Ira Khan, Neha Dhupia, Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal, Preeti Shenoy, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Bam, among others.
Johar hopes the audio series inspires listeners to live their best lives. He said, "It's raw, real, and it's as intimate as it gets."
Statement
Johar's podcast debut marks a new chapter in storytelling
The acclaimed filmmaker, who has dominated the small and big screens alike, expressed excitement about this new venture.
"As a storyteller, it's important to keep evolving, explore new ways of connecting, of reaching people where they are, and podcasts have emerged as such a powerful space for real, unfiltered conversations," he said in a statement.
Reaction
Audible's regional content head expressed excitement over Johar's podcast
Karen Appathurai Wiggins, head of regional content, APAC - Audible, expressed excitement over Johar's new foray into the audio medium.
She said, "Karan Johar, one of the leading filmmakers of our time, is a bonafide storyteller whose voice has left an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment landscape."
"As he engages in no-holds-barred conversations with some remarkable personalities from across diverse fields, we are confident that this Audible Original will strike a chord with listeners across generations."