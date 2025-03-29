Will Tusharr Khanna star opposite Shanaya Kapoor in 'SOTY 3'
What's the story
The much-awaited third installment of Karan Johar's Student Of The Year franchise is in the making, and Shanaya Kapoor has already been signed as the female lead.
Now, a report by News18 has hinted that Tusharr Khanna is being eyed for the male lead opposite Kapoor.
An insider told the portal, "Auditions for the male lead have been happening for a long time now. Tusharr (Khanna) also auditioned, and it went well."
Casting news
Khanna's audition impressed the casting team
The source further added, "The casting team is impressed and is considering signing him as one of the male leads. But nothing has been finalized as of now."
The report also noted Khanna will be seen romancing Kapoor in the project along with one more male lead, who is yet to be finalized.
An official confirmation about the supporting cast is awaited.
Career overview
Khanna's journey in the entertainment industry
Khanna is known for his work in TV shows such as Naagin, Bhutu, and Piya Albela.
He made his Bollywood debut last year with Starfish, but the film largely went unnoticed.
The first Student Of The Year film released in 2012 and marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra.
The sequel, which was released in 2019, featured Tiger Shroff alongside Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.