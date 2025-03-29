What's the story

The much-awaited third installment of Karan Johar's Student Of The Year franchise is in the making, and Shanaya Kapoor has already been signed as the female lead.

Now, a report by News18 has hinted that Tusharr Khanna is being eyed for the male lead opposite Kapoor.

An insider told the portal, "Auditions for the male lead have been happening for a long time now. Tusharr (Khanna) also auditioned, and it went well."