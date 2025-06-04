What's the story

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been creatively involved in several projects before committing to a film with director Rajkumar Hirani.

According to Pinkvilla, the actor has been involved in at least 10 scripts, including two films by Rajkumar Santoshi—Char Din Ki Zindagi and Andaz Apna Apna 2.

Other projects include the Ujjwal Nikam biopic with Dinesh Vijan and an Anurag Basu-directed Kishore Kumar biopic.

Interestingly, Hirani and Khan are also mulling over the possibility of a sequel to PK.