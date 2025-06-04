Will Aamir-Ranbir reunite for 'PK' sequel? Here's what we know
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been creatively involved in several projects before committing to a film with director Rajkumar Hirani.
According to Pinkvilla, the actor has been involved in at least 10 scripts, including two films by Rajkumar Santoshi—Char Din Ki Zindagi and Andaz Apna Apna 2.
Other projects include the Ujjwal Nikam biopic with Dinesh Vijan and an Anurag Basu-directed Kishore Kumar biopic.
Interestingly, Hirani and Khan are also mulling over the possibility of a sequel to PK.
Sequel discussions
What we know about 'PK 2'
A source told the portal, "There's a definite idea for PK 2 which Hirani, Abhijat [Joshi] and Aamir are excited about."
"It's a plot that organically leads itself to a sequel with Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, but the boat is far away from sailing."
"Ranbir too is aware of the idea and is excited to play an alien."
The original film, PK, was released in 2014 and was a massive hit.
Extended discussions
Khan is also discussing the Gulshan Kumar biopic
The source also revealed that Khan has had extensive discussions about a Gulshan Kumar biopic with director Tushar Hiranandani and Bhushan Kumar.
The source said, "Aamir is a creative person, and loves to work on content that has potential. He did ample of meetings, and is committed to delivering content that hits the bullseye."
"Every film that he discussed could happen in the near future, though at the moment, he is all committed to play Dadasaheb Phalke."
Upcoming projects
Khan also in talks for a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj
The source also revealed that Khan is in advanced talks for an ambitious film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. This superhero film is currently scheduled to go on the floors in 2027.
Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, designed as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.
He will then begin preparations for Hirani's Dadasaheb Phalke biopic.