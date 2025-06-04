Anil-Vijay Varma to play rival tycoons in Hansal Mehta's series
What's the story
Acclaimed director Hansal Mehta is all set to begin shooting his next web series in Sri Lanka this month, reported Mid-Day.
The Netflix project will feature Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma as rival business tycoons.
The story revolves around their intense rivalry that sends shockwaves through the financial world.
Here's everything to know.
Shooting locations
Intense rivalry set against financial world backdrop
The upcoming series will be filmed in prime locations such as Mumbai, Sri Lanka, Serbia, and Georgia, and is produced by Vikram Malhotra.
"The series — written by Niren Bhatt, Ankur Pathak, and Nikhil Nair — is an incisive look at the cut-throat nature of today's financial world, where money, manipulation, and greed are part of the game," a source revealed.
Kapoor and Varma's characters endorse contrasting ideologies and work ethics that set the stage for a showdown.
Ensemble cast
Neha Dhupia, Raima Sen are also part of the cast
Joining the male leads in the drama are Neha Dhupia and Raima Sen.
A source told Mid-Day, "Hansal is bringing together an eclectic ensemble cast. Neha and Raima portray strong women who wield power in their own way and exert influence in the big boys' club."
Genre exploration
Mehta moves to a fictional space after real-life stories
Mehta, known for true narratives like Shahid (2012), Aligarh (2015), Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020), and Scoop (2023), is now venturing into the fictional world.
The source added, "While the West has had sterling business dramas, Indian OTT entertainment hasn't quite explored the genre. Hansal and Vikram wanted to tap into the genre by weaving a tale of ambition and betrayal."
Mehta is also working on the series Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi.