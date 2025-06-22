'Quite proud': Sonakshi on 'Nikita Roy' clashing with Kajol's 'Maa'

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Nikita Roy, directed by her brother Kussh Sinha . The film will release on Friday, clashing with Kajol 's supernatural thriller Maa . In an interview with Zoom, Sinha expressed pride in the fact that both films are female-led and are releasing on the same day.

Mutual respect 'Kajol is one of my favorite...': Sinha Sinha said, "I am feeling quite proud because Kajol is one of my favorite actresses. I have grown up watching her films." "I am proud that my film is coming with Kajol's film. Also, both films are female-oriented films, so that's indeed an amazing thing." She also wished Kajol all the best for Maa and hoped both movies would do well at the box office.

Box office clash 'We can't predict which film will work...': Sinha Sinha added, "We can't predict which film will work or which will not work. We never knew our films would clash with each other." "Our film got delayed due to an India-Pakistan war-like situation. Honestly, I feel this for everyone." "We are not the first ones whose films are clashing. A lot of other actors' films have also clashed at the box office earlier."