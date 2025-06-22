Harrdy Sandhu slams account impersonating his team-member to extort money

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu has warned his fans about a fake Telegram account that has been misleading people. The fraudulent account reportedly promised personal meetings with Sandhu in exchange for money. The matter came to the public's attention when a fan messaged his manager, Pouja Gandhi, on Instagram about the suspicious activity. "It was shocking when we came to know that they have been misguiding people and promising them personal meetings with me in exchange for money," he told Hindustan Times.

Details Sandhu says his identity is being misused Sandhu expressed his concern over the issue, saying it was "disturbing." He added that the fake account was not just about impersonation but outright fraud. "People are misusing our identity to manipulate others. It damages the trust we've built with our audience," he said. The singer's manager noted that it's "unfortunate" that these fake accounts were able to mislead fans by posing as members of Sandhu's team.

Measures taken Little action has been taken despite reporting the matter Sandhu revealed that even though he has reported the matter to Instagram, Telegram, and filed a cyber complaint with detailed evidence, little action has been taken. He revealed, "The Telegram account is still up — and verified. Instagram fakes keep popping up. The system just doesn't respond fast enough," he said. As per the star, his team is now closely monitoring fake accounts and will update fans via official social media channels to avoid further confusion.