Revisit Darsheel Safary's iconic audition clip for 'Taare Zameen Par'

A nostalgic audition video of Darsheel Safary for Taare Zameen Par (2007) has resurfaced, coinciding with the success of Aamir Khan 's latest film Sitaare Zameen Par . The latter is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit. The video, shared by Aamir Khan Productions, features a young Safary in a school uniform and lost in his own world. In the background, Khan can be heard saying he knew Safary was perfect for the role as soon as he saw him.

Twitter Post Revisit Safary's 'Taare Zameen Par' audition tape love at first shot 🎬🌌 pic.twitter.com/ocTBP24a1u — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) July 7, 2024

Director's perspective 'I just knew...': Khan on Safary's audition The throwback video, captioned "love at first shot," revealed the process of picking Ishaan. Khan reveals, "As soon as I saw the first shot, and even before he said a dialogue, just looking at his face, his eyes, I just knew—this is the boy, he is Ishaan." The clip also features a montage of scenes from Taare Zameen Par, reminding viewers of the film's emotional journey.

Film's impact 'Taare Zameen Par' was a box office success Released in 2007, Taare Zameen Par was Khan's directorial debut. The film told the story of a dyslexic child who struggles to fit into a world that doesn't understand him. Despite its modest budget of ₹12 crore, the film went on to become a huge success, grossing over ₹98 crore at the box office, as per Sacnilk.