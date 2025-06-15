'He's always available...day or night': 'Sitaare...' director praises Aamir's conviction
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is known for his dedication to his craft.
Director RS Prasanna (Sitaare Zameen Par) recently revealed in an interview with Live Mint that Khan is always available for his collaborators, especially for the director.
"We all work the amount of time required to make the film. He is there for the director, however many hours are needed," said Prasanna.
Director's perspective
Khan has a 'comforting presence,' adds Prasanna
Prasanna also shared how Khan's presence on set makes his job easier.
"Aamir sir has a very comforting presence. As a director, I am supposed to make people comfortable on sets... But, Aamir sir is the one who does that for me; I think he does that with all directors."
He added that Khan has a "protective aura" and an "amazing ability to sense what the director needs."
Director's respect
Khan is like Bhuvan from 'Lagaan,' says Prasanna
Prasanna also spoke about his admiration for Khan, saying he is like Bhuvan from Lagaan.
"Aamir is like Bhuvan of Lagaan, someone who goes all out, takes up a challenge, can be a great leader, and inspires people."
"I think the Aamir Khan I saw in 2020 made me feel even more respect for him. He speaks with his heart. I am astounded by the level of candor with which he spoke about me in interviews."
Director's pressure
Feeling pressure as the director of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Prasanna admitted to feeling pressure as the director of Sitaare Zameen Par, which is a spiritual sequel to Khan's hit film Taare Zameen Par.
He said, "The pressure, specifically, is always there. It's still there."
"I hope the audience gives it the love they gave to the trailer. I can't wait to see the response in theaters. I'm excited and nervous too."
The film releases on June 20.