Vijay Deverakonda booked under SC/ST Act for alleged derogatory remarks

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case was registered by the Raidurgam Police based on a complaint by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik, alias Ashok Rathod, the State President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities. The FIR alleges that Deverakonda made derogatory remarks regarding the tribal communities during a pre-release event of Retro at JRC Convention, Hyderabad.

Allegations What did Deverakonda say? On April 26, Deverakonda commented on the Pahalgam terror attack. He said, "The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is also to educate them (terrorists) and ensure they don't get brainwashed." "They behave like tribals did 500 years ago, fighting without common sense." "The remarks were viewed as a serious insult to the self-respect and dignity of the tribal community," the FIR said. The case is currently under investigation and is being overseen by Madhapur ACP Ch Sreedhar.

Apology Deverakonda had apologized shortly after the event In light of this controversy, the actor had taken to social media to apologize. He wrote, "If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress, and togetherness." Deverakonda said in his statement that his intention is to use his platform to "uplift and unify — never to divide."

