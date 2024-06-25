In brief Simplifying... In brief "The Family Star," a Hindi film about Govardhan's struggle to balance success and his large family, takes a twist with the arrival of a new tenant, Indu.

Their love story faces hurdles, including a shocking revelation about Indu's past.

Despite the producer's confidence and the lead actor's rewarding experience, the film was criticized for being misogynistic and didn't perform well commercially or critically. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Family Star' to arrive on JioCinema in Hindi this week

'The Family Star's Hindi version to stream on JioCinema

By Isha Sharma 04:09 pm Jun 25, 202404:09 pm

What's the story The Family Star, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil and Telugu. Now, JioCinema has announced that the Hindi version of the film will arrive on the streamer on June 28. Initially released in theaters on April 5 under the direction of Parasuram, the film showcases Deverakonda's portrayal of Govardhan, a dedicated family man juggling his career, love life, and familial responsibilities.

Twitter Post

Here is the announcement

Story

This is what happens in 'The Family Star'

In the film, Govardhan strives for success while managing his large joint family. His life takes an interesting turn when a new tenant, Indu (Thakur), enters his life. Their unexpected love story faces numerous obstacles that threaten their relationship. A shocking revelation about Indu's past further complicates their bond. The film is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations under the guidance of producers Dil Raju and Shirish.

Team's statement

The team had faith in the film, but it failed

Earlier, producer Raju said about the project, "The Family Star is an exceptional film meant for the entire family, with outstanding performances by Vijay and Mrunal, and masterful direction by Parasuram." Meanwhile, Deverakonda reflected on his role as Govardhan, describing it as a "deeply rewarding experience." However, the film was not well-received either commercially or critically and was slammed for being misogynistic.