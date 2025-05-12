Anurag Kashyap reveals how Vijay Sethupathi convinced him for 'Maharaja'
What's the story
Acclaimed actor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been winning hearts with his performances in South Indian films.
One of his most acclaimed performances was in the blockbuster Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan.
At a recent event hosted by The Hindu, Kashyap opened up about how it was lead actor Vijay Sethupathi who convinced him to return to the South as an actor.
Inspiration
'I couldn't say no to him'
Kashyap, whose breakthrough in South Indian films was with R Ajay Gnanamuthu's 2018 Tamil action thriller Imaikka Nodigal, said, "He (Sethupathi) said there's this amazing story, and they've been trying to reach you. I said no first. Then he helped me find something in Kennedy."
"He has a 'Thank You' card in Kennedy. Then I couldn't say no to him."
Acting career
Kashyap's acting journey and future projects
"Then I said, 'Listen, I have to get my daughter married next year, and I don't think I can afford it.' Then Vijay said, 'We'll help you.' And Maharaja happened," he added.
Kashyap's acting journey continued with Vetrimaaran's period political crime thriller Viduthalai Part 2, and Aashiq Abu's Malayalam action comedy Rifle Club.
He will next be seen in the Hindi-Telugu film Dacoit: A Love Story, headlined by Adivi Sesh.