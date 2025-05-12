What's the story

Acclaimed actor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been winning hearts with his performances in South Indian films.

One of his most acclaimed performances was in the blockbuster Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan.

At a recent event hosted by The Hindu, Kashyap opened up about how it was lead actor Vijay Sethupathi who convinced him to return to the South as an actor.