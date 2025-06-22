'Panchayat' S04: What to expect from Jitendra Kumar's comedy-drama

Amazon Prime Video 's Panchayat is returning for its fourth season on June 24 (Tuesday). The show, which first premiered five years ago, has won over audiences with its authentic portrayal of rural life in India. The upcoming season will continue to follow the story of Abhishek, an ambitious young man who moves to the small village of Phulera due to a government job. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming installment.

Production team A look at the cast The main cast of Panchayat will return for the fourth season. Jitendra Kumar will reprise his role as Abhishek Tripathi, also known as Sachiv Ji. Neena Gupta will return as Pradhan Manju Devi, while Raghubir Yadav will be back as her husband. The supporting cast includes Faisal Malik (Prahlad), Chandan Roy (Vikas), Sanvikaa (Rinki), Durgesh Kumar (Bhushan), Sunita Rajwar (Kranti Devi), and Pankaj Jha (MLA Chandra Kishore Singh). Swanand Kirkire also has a key role in the fourth season.

Storyline continuation Focus on panchayat elections The fourth season of Panchayat will pick up from where the action-heavy third season left off. The narrative will delve into the heated elections, and fans can expect a lot of drama between Manju and Kranti as both women vie for leadership. In addition to political intrigue, fans can also expect more heartwarming and romantic moments between Abhishek and Rinki.