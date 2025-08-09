Microsoft investigates Israeli military's use of Azure for Palestinian surveillance

Microsoft is investigating the use of its Azure cloud storage platform by Israel 's military surveillance agency, Unit 8200. The probe comes amid allegations that some employees in Israel may have withheld important information about their involvement in sensitive military projects. The investigation was launched after a report by The Guardian and other outlets sparked concerns about Unit 8200 using Azure to store a large number of intercepted Palestinian mobile phone calls.

Data storage Unit 8200 allegedly stores intercepted calls on Azure The joint investigation by The Guardian, Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine, and Hebrew-language outlet Local Call found that Unit 8200 has a dedicated section within Azure for storing recordings of millions of calls made daily in Gaza and the West Bank. Sources from Unit 8200 told the investigators that intelligence gathered from this massive repository has been used to identify bombing targets in Gaza.

Review findings Microsoft previously conducted internal review In May, Microsoft had said an internal review found "no evidence to date" that Azure had been "used to target or harm people" in Gaza. The findings were based on assurances from Israel-based staff. However, recent reports have raised doubts among some senior executives at Microsoft's US headquarters about the accuracy of information provided by certain employees in Israel who manage the company's relationship with the military.

Employee connections Company's response to allegations The Guardian's investigation has revealed that several Microsoft employees involved in projects with Unit 8200 have previously stated online that they are veterans or reservists of the elite eavesdropping unit. The company has not yet launched a formal review into its work with the Israeli military, despite concerns raised by executives in recent days. A Microsoft spokesperson said the company "takes these allegations seriously" and is committed to validating any new data and taking necessary action.

Denial No knowledge of data storage in customer cloud environment: Microsoft Despite leaked documents indicating that Microsoft's executives were aware of Unit 8200's plan to transfer sensitive and classified intelligence data into Azure, the company has denied knowing about its use for storing intercepted Palestinian calls. "We have no information related to the data stored in the customer's cloud environment," a spokesperson said earlier this week.