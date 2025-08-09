Next Article
WhatsApp to enhance status updates with music stickers, collages
WhatsApp is about to make Status updates way more fun, rolling out new features like music stickers, collage layouts, an Add Yours prompt, and custom photo stickers.
These updates will start appearing over the next few months, giving you fresh ways to share moments—like making collages with up to six photos right in the app.
New tools for self-expression and connection
You'll soon be able to add your favorite songs as music stickers on images, create and use your own photo stickers by cropping pics, and join in on trending prompts with Add Yours (just like on Instagram).
All these tools are designed to help you express yourself and connect with friends in more personal ways on WhatsApp.