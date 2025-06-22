Jaideep's wife acted in this iconic show to support him

Jaideep Ahlawat , the acclaimed actor known for projects like Jewel Thief and Three of Us, recently opened up about his personal life. In a recent interview with Lallantop, he revealed how his wife Jyoti financially supported their household during a challenging phase in his career when he was unemployed. She took on a role in the popular show at the time, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, to help them make ends meet.

Career support 'She only did 1 show...': Ahlawat on wife's sacrifice Ahlawat revealed that she only ever did one show, and that was so that she could fund the household. "She only did one show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, because I was not working at that time." "She worked in only one show for four months, just for money to run the house. After I got work, she left the show and decided to be a homemaker."

Personal life Here's how the couple met Ahlawat also shared details about his love story with Jyoti. They met while he was doing a Postgraduate course during his theater days. "I met Jyoti when I was doing a PG during my theater days," he said, adding that they had many common interests. "Jyoti and my friend Alkesh were batchmates in MSc Mass Comm. I met her there."