'Harry Potter': JK Rowling backs HBO series amid boycott calls
Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who is facing widespread backlash for her anti-transgender views, has supported the upcoming HP series by HBO. The show, which is currently in production, is set to premiere in 2026 and will be based on her beloved books. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease the upcoming series, "I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!"
Twitter Post
Rowling praises the initial episodes of 'Harry Potter'
I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!— J.K. Rowling
(@jk_rowling) June 21, 2025
Author's involvement
Rowling clarifies she's not writing the series
Rowling also clarified that she isn't writing the series herself but has "worked closely with the extremely talented writers." This announcement comes in the midst of calls for boycotts of the new adaptation due to her controversial views on transgender issues. Critics have expressed concern that Rowling's stance could influence the new series, but HBO executives remain committed to the project.
Studio's stance
HBO CEO addresses backlash
As per Deadline, Casey Bloys, the HBO Chairman and CEO, opened up about the controversy in an interview. He said that Rowling's personal views will not dictate the direction of the show. "The decision to be in business with JK Rowling is not new for us," Bloys said, adding, "We've been in business for 25 years." He assured that the new series will stay true to the original books' themes of love, self-acceptance, and friendship.
Production details
Rowling will serve as executive producer
While she's not contributing as a writer, Rowling will serve as the executive producer of the series through her company, Bronte Film and TV. Reports suggest that initially, she was involved in the pitching process for the series to ensure her vision for the Harry Potter world remained intact. Dominic McLaughlin will star as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will be Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley in the upcoming adaptation.