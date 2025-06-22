'Harry Potter': JK Rowling backs HBO series amid boycott calls

Harry Potter author JK Rowling , who is facing widespread backlash for her anti-transgender views, has supported the upcoming HP series by HBO. The show, which is currently in production, is set to premiere in 2026 and will be based on her beloved books. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease the upcoming series, "I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!"

Twitter Post Rowling praises the initial episodes of 'Harry Potter' I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 21, 2025

Author's involvement Rowling clarifies she's not writing the series Rowling also clarified that she isn't writing the series herself but has "worked closely with the extremely talented writers." This announcement comes in the midst of calls for boycotts of the new adaptation due to her controversial views on transgender issues. Critics have expressed concern that Rowling's stance could influence the new series, but HBO executives remain committed to the project.

Studio's stance HBO CEO addresses backlash As per Deadline, Casey Bloys, the HBO Chairman and CEO, opened up about the controversy in an interview. He said that Rowling's personal views will not dictate the direction of the show. "The decision to be in business with JK Rowling is not new for us," Bloys said, adding, "We've been in business for 25 years." He assured that the new series will stay true to the original books' themes of love, self-acceptance, and friendship.