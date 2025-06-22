Confirmed! Jaideep Ahlawat to star in SRK's 'King'
What's the story
Jaideep Ahlawat has confirmed his participation in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. In a recent interview with Lallantop, he shared how he was approached for the role and praised Khan. The film, which marks the reunion of Anand and Khan after Pathaan, is an action-thriller drama that went on floors recently.
Actor's admiration
SRK made me feel like I was closest person: Ahlawat
Ahlawat said, "SRK sir kaafi time se soch rahe the iss cheez ko jaisa mujhe pata laga hai, but Siddharth bhai thoda hichak rahe honge ki chota part hai to offer after Jewel Thief, but Khan saab being Khan saab, he said I'll talk to him." "Ab unki baat kaun nakarega." He added, "I really like him. In all my interactions with him... he always made me feel like I was the closest person to him."
Film details
'King' also stars Suhana Khan, Saurabh Shukla
Apart from Ahlawat, King also stars Suhana Khan and Saurabh Shukla. The film is currently in production with no confirmed release date yet. Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, and Anil Kapoor are also part of the ensemble cast. However, an official announcement regarding their involvement is still awaited.