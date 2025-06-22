Confirmed! Jaideep Ahlawat to star in SRK's 'King'

Actor's admiration

SRK made me feel like I was closest person: Ahlawat

Ahlawat said, "SRK sir kaafi time se soch rahe the iss cheez ko jaisa mujhe pata laga hai, but Siddharth bhai thoda hichak rahe honge ki chota part hai to offer after Jewel Thief, but Khan saab being Khan saab, he said I'll talk to him." "Ab unki baat kaun nakarega." He added, "I really like him. In all my interactions with him... he always made me feel like I was the closest person to him."