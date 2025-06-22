'Privileged' and 'futile': Abhishek Banerjee on 8-hour workday debate

The debate over the eight-hour workday in Bollywood has been heating up, especially after reports that Deepika Padukone quit Sandeep Reddy Vanga 's Spirit over this demand. Now, Abhishek Banerjee , who recently starred in Stolen, has called the discussion "futile" and "privileged." In an interview with Mathrubhumi English, he said, "I think the debate is happening because a star had an issue with some kind of time."

Other sectors Many are working longer hours for less pay, he added Banerjee further emphasized that the debate is "privileged," as many people in different sectors work longer hours for less pay. He said, "There are many more tragic situations happening in our own country with different sectors where people are working for more number of hours than they are supposed to, and are getting very less paid." "In that sense, I think this is a very privileged debate. I don't think we should be wasting time debating this."

Unspoken hours 'There is a lot that we need to discuss...': Banerjee The Stree actor also pointed out that no one is talking about the long working hours of light boys and other such people. He asked, "Why is nobody talking about the light boys who are working for 14-15 hours? Why is nobody talking about the other laborers working in mines?" "There is a lot that we need to discuss, but probably not the stars' working hours."

Mixed opinions Banita Sandhu, Surveen Chawla supported Padukone Meanwhile, several actors have also weighed in on the working-hours controversy. Banita Sandhu and Rana Naidu star Surveen Chawla supported Padukone's stance. Sandhu shared her experience of working 18-hour shifts and being "blacklisted" for protesting against such long hours. Chawla said that there is a "need" for actors to have a work-life balance like other industries.