Rapper Genesis slammed for dressing as Hindu goddess in music-video

Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis, aka Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj, has sparked controversy with her latest music video, True Blue . The video features visuals that many viewers have claimed are disrespectful to both Hindu and Christian communities. In it, she appears painted blue with heavy gold jewelry, a red bindi, and her overall look seems to depict Hindu goddess Maa Kaali.

Controversial actions Controversial elements in the music video In the controversial music video, Genesis, who is of Tamil and Swedish descent, is seen holding a Christian cross and suggestively licking it. The use of sacred symbolism and provocative graphics has generated fierce criticism online, with many accusing the rapper of religious insensitivity and cultural appropriation. The combination of Hindu goddess styling and the use of the Christian cross has sparked outrage from both communities.

Social media reactions Netizens call out the rapper, ask her to apologize Several viewers have called her out on YouTube and X. One user said, "Doing the cheapest thing for attention." While another commented, "Appropriating Hindu culture has become a new trend among these so-called Westerners. My culture isn't for your aesthetics!!!!!!!!" One person sarcastically wrote, "You have lots of hidden talent and potential, keep it hidden." Another wrote, "Did she not think before doing this?"