Did Taylor Swift really skip the AMAs?
What's the story
Swifties, or pop star Taylor Swift's fans, had high hopes for the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) as their "mother" was speculated to announce Taylor's Version of her Reputation album.
Not only did no such announcement come the fans' way, but the singer gave the Fontainebleau Las Vegas event a complete miss on Monday night.
Despite her absence, Swift was one of the most nominated artists with six nods for her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Social media reaction
Fans expressed disappointment over Swift's absence
Fans sat tight throughout the red carpet, hoping to catch a glimpse of their icon.
But they were left disappointed when Swift was a no-show for the entire awards ceremony.
Many took to social media to express their feelings.
One posted a picture of an empty red carpet with the caption, "Taylor Swift has arrived at #AMAs."
Another shared a meme from Mean Girls featuring Regina George screaming, writing: "Me realizing Taylor Swift isn't even showing up to the #AMAs."
Nominations
Swift is still the most-awarded artist at AMAs
Despite her absence, Swift still remains the most awarded artist in the history of the AMAs with 40 wins.
Her album, The Tortured Poets Department, received six nominations this year, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Album.
The 35-year-old star didn't get to increase her haul, though.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
🏆 | Taylor Swift did not attend the 2025 #AMAs and took home zero of her six nominations— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 27, 2025
pic.twitter.com/7w7jR4ToHs
Event highlights
The 2025 AMAs: A star-studded affair
Hosted by Jennifer Lopez, the 51st Annual American Music Awards was a star-studded affair with live performances from artists like Benson Boone, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, and Gloria Estefan.
Notable presenters included Ciara, Kai Cenat, Cara Delevingne, and Wayne Brady.
The night also saw music legends being honored, with Janet Jackson receiving the Icon Award and Sir Rod Stewart getting the Lifetime Achievement Award.