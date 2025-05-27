What's the story

Swifties, or pop star Taylor Swift's fans, had high hopes for the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) as their "mother" was speculated to announce Taylor's Version of her Reputation album.

Not only did no such announcement come the fans' way, but the singer gave the Fontainebleau Las Vegas event a complete miss on Monday night.

Despite her absence, Swift was one of the most nominated artists with six nods for her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.