What's the story

Taylor Swift's fans, lovingly referred to as Swifties, are abuzz with excitement after Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) premiered on The Handmaid's Tale.

The surprise feature has fueled rumors of Reputation (Taylor's Version) dropping next.

The original 2017 Reputation album was a blockbuster and included chart-topping singles like Look What You Made Me Do, Ready For It?, End Game, Gorgeous, and Delicate.