Is Taylor Swift dropping re-recorded version of 'Reputation' soon?
What's the story
Taylor Swift's fans, lovingly referred to as Swifties, are abuzz with excitement after Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) premiered on The Handmaid's Tale.
The surprise feature has fueled rumors of Reputation (Taylor's Version) dropping next.
The original 2017 Reputation album was a blockbuster and included chart-topping singles like Look What You Made Me Do, Ready For It?, End Game, Gorgeous, and Delicate.
Twitter Post
Watch 'Look What You Made Me Do' snippet here
🚨| A new snippet of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” premiered in the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale!!!— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating)
pic.twitter.com/VxkoV6CVK6
May 20, 2025
Re-recording plans
Swift's re-recording strategy and fan anticipation
Swift's re-recording plan has been on the cards since November 2022, when Reputation became eligible for re-recording.
This will be the longest gap between her re-records, after 1989 (Taylor's Version) dropped in October 2023.
In a 2023 interview with Time, Swift called the vault tracks from the original Reputation album "fire," adding it was a "goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure."
Upcoming announcement
Swift's official announcement at the American Music Awards?
Fans are speculating that Swift may officially announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) at the American Music Awards, happening next Monday.
This speculation was fueled by a recent change on her official merchandise site, the homepage of which was reorganized into categories spelling out AMAs.
As of now, there has been no official word from Swift or her team.