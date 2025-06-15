Chitrangda calls 'Housefull 5' 'family entertainer' amid backlash for sexism
Chitrangda Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the recently released Housefull 5, has said that the film is a "family entertainer."
In an interview with Zoom, she acknowledged that while some jokes may not resonate with everyone, each film has its unique "tone and humor."
Her statement comes at a time when the film is facing intense backlash for its sexist humor.
'Every film has its own meter...'
Singh further stressed that every film has its own meter when it comes to humor.
"If you go with your friends, you will have fun. Every family also has different dynamics," she said.
"It is for you to go and find whether you like it or not. Everyone is entitled to have an opinion, I am not defending anything."
She cited examples of other films like Hera Pheri and Golmaal, which also have their own distinct humor.
Singh compares 'Housefull 5' humor to Adam Sandler's films
Singh also drew parallels between Housefull 5 and Adam Sandler's films.
She mentioned You Don't Mess with the Zohan and Pink Panther as examples of movies with a specific tone of humor that shouldn't be judged by the same standards.
"Every film can't be an Airlift, and an Airlift can't be a Housefull 5. There are different kinds of entertainment," she said.
"I am not defending, but this is how I feel."
'Housefull 5' is directed by Tarun Mansukhani
Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea and Sanjay Dutt among others.
The film has been doing well at the box office since its release on June 6.