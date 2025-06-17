Is 'Delhi Belly 2' coming? Director Abhinay Deo reveals
What's the story
Abhinay Deo, who gained critical acclaim with Delhi Belly (2011), has hinted at a possible sequel to the film.
In a recent interview with Mid-Day, he revealed that he has "a lot of ideas" for the sequel and hopes it will happen.
"We've talked many times about its possibility. It all has to fall in place. I've got a lot of ideas for it."
The film starred Imran Khan, Vir Das, and Kunaal Roy Kapur.
Career progression
How Aamir Khan's support changed everything for Deo
Deo's journey as a director took a significant turn when Aamir Khan decided to back Delhi Belly.
The film, which starred Aamir's nephew Khan, was initially rejected by several producers before Aamir stepped in.
Deo credited Aamir for his support and said he applied what he learned from him while producing his nephew Aarya Deo's debut series Gamerlog on MX Player.
Future collaborations
Are Aamir and Deo collaborating again?
Deo revealed that he has been in touch with Khan over the years and hinted at a possible future collaboration.
He said, "There are many things we're talking about, but nothing is concrete yet. He is a selective person; he really thinks through before saying yes to something."
Notably, Deo is the late Marathi and Hindi actor Seema Deo's son.