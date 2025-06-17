What's the story

Abhinay Deo, who gained critical acclaim with Delhi Belly (2011), has hinted at a possible sequel to the film.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, he revealed that he has "a lot of ideas" for the sequel and hopes it will happen.

"We've talked many times about its possibility. It all has to fall in place. I've got a lot of ideas for it."

The film starred Imran Khan, Vir Das, and Kunaal Roy Kapur.