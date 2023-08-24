Veteran actor Seema Deo dies (83), confirms filmmaker son Abhinay

Veteran actor Seema Deo has died at 83. RIP

Veteran Marathi and Hindi actor Seema Deo, who was a part of films such as Anand, Koshish, Naseeb Apna Apna, and Kora Kagaz, breathed her last on Thursday (August 24). She was 83. Her son, filmmaker Abhinay Deo (Delhi Belly) told The Indian Express that she was suffering from Alzheimer's, but was doing fine otherwise, adding that "she passed away earlier today."

The funeral will take place on Thursday evening

Deo was born as Nalini Saraf but later changed her name because an astrologer reportedly told her that the letter S would usher in success and fortune. Per reports, her funeral is scheduled to take place at 4:00pm at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai, and members from the film fraternity are expected to pay their last respects at the venue.

Abhinay had spoken about her health earlier

Earlier, in 2020, Abhinay had opened up about his mother's condition. In a conversation with IE, he had said, "My mother Shrimati Seema Deo, doyen of the Marathi film industry, is suffering from Alzheimer's. We, the entire Deo family, have been praying for her well-being, wish the whole of Maharashtra who loved her so much also pray for her well-being."

Her career at a glance

On IMDb, there are 149 acting credits to her name. One of her earliest projects was Jagachya Pathivar (1960), and other popular films in her repertoire are Ek Chitthi Pyar Bhari, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni, among others. In 2016, she acted in 143 episodes of the series Tamanna and was last seen in the 2021 film Jivan Sandhya.

Deo's family: Husband, children, and connection to showbiz

Deo married accomplished Hindi-Marathi actor-director Ramesh Deo in 1963, and they were married till his death in February 2022. Ramesh collaborated often with Rajesh Khanna on movies such as Anand, Joroo Ka Ghulam, and Aap Ki Kasam. Apart from Abhinay, they have another son—actor Ajinkya Deo, who has been a part of Tanhaji, The Warrior Queen of Jhansi, and Zee Horror Show, etc.

