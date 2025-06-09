What's the story

Bollywood actor-producer Aamir Khan has confirmed that his upcoming movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, will not be released on any OTT platform soon.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, he talked about how the shift to digital platforms during the pandemic affected the movie theater business.

He stressed that releasing films too early on streaming services diminishes the cinematic experience and asserted that good movies should be watched in theaters.