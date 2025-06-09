Why 'Sitaare Zameen Par' won't stream on OTT anytime soon
What's the story
Bollywood actor-producer Aamir Khan has confirmed that his upcoming movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, will not be released on any OTT platform soon.
In an interview with News18 Showsha, he talked about how the shift to digital platforms during the pandemic affected the movie theater business.
He stressed that releasing films too early on streaming services diminishes the cinematic experience and asserted that good movies should be watched in theaters.
Theatrical experience
Early OTT releases have weakened the culture of watching films
Khan expressed concern over the trend of early OTT releases, saying it has weakened the culture of watching films in theaters.
He described the current scenario as a "famine and feast" model where either films succeed on a grand level or don't work at all.
"I believe in theaters. I believe in my audience. If you make a good film, people will come to watch it on the big screen," he said.
Film reception
'Your opinion doesn't change because of where you watch it'
When asked about his previous film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which received a better response on OTT after a slow theatrical run, Khan said he didn't believe that streaming platforms could change people's opinions.
"If someone doesn't enjoy a film in theaters, they won't suddenly like it at home. Your opinion of the film doesn't change just because of where you watch it," he said.
Creative choices
Khan acknowledges high costs at multiplexes
Khan also acknowledged that high costs at multiplexes, including ticket prices and food expenses, discourage middle-of-the-road films and lead audiences to wait for OTT releases.
However, he remains very committed to making heartfelt cinema, even if it's not the most commercially viable option.
"After Laal Singh Chaddha, everyone told me to do an action film. But the story of Sitaare Zameen Par really touched me," he said.
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen Par' marks Khan's return to production
Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports comedy-drama directed by RS Prasanna, marks Khan's return to production after three years.
The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and features 10 newcomers in their Hindi cinema debut.
It is a spiritual sequel to Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par and a remake of the Spanish film Champions.
It will be released on June 20, 2025.