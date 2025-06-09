Al Pacino was going to be in 'Star Wars'?
What's the story
Hollywood legend Al Pacino had famously revealed that he was offered a role in the Star Wars franchise but turned it down.
In Sonny Boy, his 2024 memoir, he wrote about declining the role of Han Solo.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Pacino has explained his reasoning now, joking, "I said, 'I think I'm in the mood to make Harrison Ford a career.'"
Ford went on to create history with his depiction of Han Solo.
Production company
Pacino visited the American Zoetrope headquarters
Pacino also shared his memories of visiting the San Francisco headquarters of American Zoetrope, Francis Ford Coppola and George Lucas's production company.
He said, "They were real idealists coming into the '70s with great films being made all over the world."
"It was a wonderful place—I actually visited the building before I did The Godfather with them."
Decision
'I can't play something if I don't speak the language'
Despite his admiration for their work, Pacino was actually busy with a Broadway show at the time and found the Star Wars script confusing.
"I thought I must be out of space myself," he said.
He sent it to his friend and mentor Charlie Loughton for advice, who also didn't understand it.
"They offered me a fortune, but I just couldn't do it. I can't play something if I don't speak the language."
New project
Pacino will star in Gus Van Sant's 'Dead Man's Wire'
Even if Pacino wasn't able to snatch Han Solo, he's still one of the greats of the industry.
Pacino is set to star in the upcoming thriller Dead Man's Wire, directed by Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant.
The movie is based on a real-life 1977 hostage situation and features an ensemble cast including Bill Skarsgard, Dacre Montgomery, Myha'la, Cary Elwes, and Colman Domingo.
It will be Van Sant's first collaboration with Pacino.