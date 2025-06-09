What's the story

Hollywood legend Al Pacino had famously revealed that he was offered a role in the Star Wars franchise but turned it down.

In Sonny Boy, his 2024 memoir, he wrote about declining the role of Han Solo.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Pacino has explained his reasoning now, joking, "I said, 'I think I'm in the mood to make Harrison Ford a career.'"

Ford went on to create history with his depiction of Han Solo.