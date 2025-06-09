Netflix co-CEO thought Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' pitch was a dare
What's the story
When Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi was approved by Netflix, it was celebrated as a watershed moment in Indian streaming. The filmmaker is known for his grandiose and extravagant films. So, a series of the same magnitude seemed impossible.
In a recent appearance on Nikhil Kamath's WTF podcast, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that he felt the filmmaker wanted "no" for an answer when he pitched the show.
Pitch details
'Thought he'd come for us to say no...': Sarandos
Sarandos said, "Heeramandi was probably one of the most creatively interesting projects I've worked on in India. I was involved in the greenlighting meetings for it."
"He came to LA to do the pitch. He came in with this very big vision. Honestly, it almost felt like a dare—like he was saying, 'I dare you to make this; it's so big.'"
"I thought he came for us to say no." But when they did approve the series, it got delayed.
Production challenges
'True reflection of India's deep, enduring love for cinema'
Sarandos added, "It was a complicated production. He built these enormous, practical sets that we shot on. There was something beautifully old-fashioned about every element of the production."
"And he was so proud of it. I was so proud of him."
"To me, Heeramandi is a true reflection of India's deep, enduring love for cinema."
The series took almost three years to make and produce before its release in May 2024.
Series overview
Bhansali's dream project took decades to make
Heeramandi is a fictional story set in Lahore's famous red-light district before the Partition.
Bhansali had initially planned to make it as a film in 2007. Then, later on, he wanted to cast Pakistani actors Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Imran Abbas in lead roles. However, those plans were scrapped due to India's unofficial ban on Pakistani artists after 2016.
The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.