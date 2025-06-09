Sarandos said, "Heeramandi was probably one of the most creatively interesting projects I've worked on in India. I was involved in the greenlighting meetings for it."

"He came to LA to do the pitch. He came in with this very big vision. Honestly, it almost felt like a dare—like he was saying, 'I dare you to make this; it's so big.'"

"I thought he came for us to say no." But when they did approve the series, it got delayed.