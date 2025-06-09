What's the story

Aamir Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par, has addressed the age gap between him and co-star Genelia Deshmukh.

The 60-year-old actor will play Deshmukh's husband in the film.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khan said, "Age is no longer a barrier for actors."

He also acknowledged that he had previously cast Deshmukh opposite his nephew Imran Khan in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.