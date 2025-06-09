Why Aamir cast 23 years younger Genelia opposite him
What's the story
Aamir Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par, has addressed the age gap between him and co-star Genelia Deshmukh.
The 60-year-old actor will play Deshmukh's husband in the film.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Khan said, "Age is no longer a barrier for actors."
He also acknowledged that he had previously cast Deshmukh opposite his nephew Imran Khan in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.
Casting decision
Khan on casting Deshmukh
Khan acknowledged the irony of casting Deshmukh, who made her Bollywood debut in 2008 under his guidance.
He humorously said, "Ya, I know. That thought did come to me. But that was a long time ago. And ab Imran bhi kaafi meri age ka ho gaya hai (Now, Imran has also become of my age)."
The actor also mentioned that both he and Deshmukh play characters in their early 40s in Sitaare Zameen Par.
Age gap addressed
'Age is no longer a barrier for actors'
Khan brushed off concerns about the age difference, crediting technology and changing audience perceptions for helping bridge the gap.
He said, "We have the advantage of VFX now. Earlier, if I had to play an 18-year-old, I had to rely on prosthetics—like Anil Kapoor did in Eeshwar (1989), when he played an 80-year-old."
"Today, you can look 80 or 40 or 20 on screen with seamless visual effects. So age is no longer a barrier for actors."
Family affair
My mother is acting in the film, revealed Khan
In a surprising revelation, Khan also shared that his 90-year-old mother will be making her acting debut in Sitaare Zameen Par.
His mother will be a part of a wedding song sequence. In fact, his sister Nikhat, who has acted in films before, will also feature in the movie.
The film, directed by R.S. Prasanna, is set to hit theaters on June 20 and also features 10 neurodivergent actors.