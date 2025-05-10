Aamir-Sunny's creative differences delaying 'Lahore 1947'? Here's what we know
What's the story
Fresh from the success of Jaat, Sunny Deol will next be seen in Aamir Khan's historical drama Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.
But, despite wrapping up principal photography in September last year, the release has been delayed due to producer Khan's meticulous involvement and perfectionist approach.
Per PeepingMoon, about 10 days of shooting are still pending, with several key sequences needing to be reshot.
Reshoots
'Lahore 1947' reshoots delayed due to Deol's busy schedule
The reshoots for Lahore 1947 were slated for December, but got delayed because of Deol's packed schedule.
Now with Jaat out, the production team has again started coordinating with Deol's team to finish the remaining portions.
An industry insider revealed, "Deol is eager to release Lahore 1947, but Aamir's focus on perfecting every aspect is slowing progress."
Delays
Khan's perfectionism and focus on 'Sitare Zameen Par' pushing movie
Khan's involvement in the project is said to have caused the delay.
Further, Khan is now busy with his upcoming project Sitaare Zameen Par, delaying Deol's film even more.
The film, set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition, is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai and deals with communal harmony.
Future plans
Deol's upcoming projects beyond 'Lahore 1947'
Apart from Lahore 1947, Deol has several high-profile projects lined up.
He is currently shooting for Anurag Singh's Border 2 and will start shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana (in which he stars as Lord Hanuman) after that.
Deol also has Shashank Udapurkar's family drama Safar in the pipeline, which is set to release on an OTT platform in the second half of this year.