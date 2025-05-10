What's the story

Fresh from the success of Jaat, Sunny Deol will next be seen in Aamir Khan's historical drama Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

But, despite wrapping up principal photography in September last year, the release has been delayed due to producer Khan's meticulous involvement and perfectionist approach.

Per PeepingMoon, about 10 days of shooting are still pending, with several key sequences needing to be reshot.