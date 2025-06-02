Radhika Apte says film industry isn't helpful toward new mothers
What's the story
Actor Radhika Apte, who recently became a mother, has spoken about the difficulties of balancing motherhood and her career in the film industry.
In interviews with IE SCREEN, she revealed that she doesn't know how to manage both roles going forward.
"I don't think they [the industry] are [conducive]. I don't know how I'm going to navigate that going ahead."
Work-life balance
Apte's struggle to balance work and motherhood
Apte, who welcomed her first child in December 2024, said it is hard to juggle work and new motherhood.
"It's really difficult to work in our film industry, given the number of hours and how we film generally, and the time for which we don't get to see the child."
"So I guess I'll just have to figure it out now," she added.
Postpartum journey
Apte's experience with postpartum and industry challenges
Despite knowing about the possibility of postpartum depression, Apte was pleasantly surprised by her overwhelming joy after becoming a mother.
"To my own surprise, I was just purely elated when I had a child. And fortunately, I didn't suffer from severe depression at any point."
She has been dividing her time between Mumbai and London for years now.
Career shift
Apte's career transition and upcoming projects
Apte started her screenwriting journey a while ago.
Previously, she directed The Sleepwalkers, a short film starring Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami.
"I'm tired of acting because you don't necessarily get the kind of work you want... So I'm becoming a little choosy with what I said yes to," she admitted to Indian Express.
On the acting front, she recently earned widespread acclaim for her work in Sister Midnight.
Industry insights
Film industry's growing demand for short working hours
Apte's comments come amid a growing discussion about how new mothers are finding it difficult to resume work in the film industry.
Actor Deepika Padukone recently reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, with one of her concerns being long work hours.
Actor-producer Ajay Devgn also voiced his support for adjustable shifts in the industry, alongside Kajol.
Similar sentiments were shared by Saif Ali Khan.