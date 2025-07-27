Attention! This website used UP governor's name to commit fraud

A fake website using the name of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been identified in a case of cyber fraud. The site, www.indiansportsaward.org, was allegedly used by scammers to dupe unsuspecting people. The fraudsters falsely depicted the governor's name and designation as that of an executive member on the platform, misleading visitors into believing it was genuine.

Scam details Website may have targeted youngsters with false promises The police are investigating how many people were duped by this scam. Initial findings indicate that the website may have targeted young aspirants with false promises of national-level sports awards and recognitions. This could have involved collecting money or personal details from them.

Website verification Raj Bhavan officials verified the website Upon being alerted, Raj Bhavan officials verified the website and found it falsely claiming links to top constitutional figures. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-check team from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirmed that the site was fake. Following this, an official from Raj Bhavan lodged a complaint at Lucknow's Cyber Crime police station yesterday, leading to an ongoing investigation.