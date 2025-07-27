IMD issues red alert for these states on July 27

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Rajasthan , Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat on July 27. The warning comes after heavy rainfall and strong winds wreaked havoc in Kerala and caused landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. The IMD has predicted "extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on July 27, and East Rajasthan on July 27-28.

Weather impact Kerala and Himachal Pradesh's situation In Kerala, strong winds caused widespread destruction to homes, vehicles, and power lines. Trees were uprooted and streets were waterlogged as river levels reached dangerous heights. Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, landslides were triggered by the heavy rains. The IMD has also predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh on July 29 and Uttarakhand on July 27-28.

Nationwide forecast Wet spells predicted in several states The IMD has predicted wet spells in Rajasthan till July 30. It also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall in Karnataka till August 1, and similar weather conditions are likely in Tamil Nadu on July 27. Kerala and Mahe are expected to witness such conditions from July 27-30. In the national capital, Delhi, the weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with light rain and thunderstorms/lightning.