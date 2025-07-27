Where to watch Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara...' after theatrical run

Sequel prospects

Film expected to have a sequel

The film, titled HHVM: Part 1—Sword vs Spirit, sets the stage for a possible sequel. The future of this sequel will depend on how well the first part performs at the box office. Set in the 17th century during the Mughal Empire, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is about a legendary warrior named Veeramallu, played by Kalyan. The music is by M. M. Keeravani.