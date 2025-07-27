Where to watch Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara...' after theatrical run
What's the story
The much-awaited film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, has finally hit theaters. Despite the high social media buzz, the movie has received mixed reviews, especially for its VFX and narrative. According to Deccan Chronicle, Amazon Prime Video has bagged the streaming rights of the film with a tentative late August release date. However, an official confirmation is awaited.
Sequel prospects
Film expected to have a sequel
The film, titled HHVM: Part 1—Sword vs Spirit, sets the stage for a possible sequel. The future of this sequel will depend on how well the first part performs at the box office. Set in the 17th century during the Mughal Empire, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is about a legendary warrior named Veeramallu, played by Kalyan. The music is by M. M. Keeravani.
Production hurdles
Kalyan's film has a troubled production history
The historical action drama has had a difficult journey to the finish line. Originally helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, it was stuck in a long production schedule. After he left the project due to repeated delays, the movie was completed by Jyothi Krishna. Apart from Kalyan, the film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal as dancer Panchami and Bobby Deol as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.