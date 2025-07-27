Akshay to play 'cold-blooded killer' in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'

The much-awaited Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, titled Haiwaan, will go on floors next month in Cochin. The film marks the reunion of actors Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar after 17 years. Director Priyadarshan will be at the helm of this project. This film has been a long-standing dream for him since he first expressed interest in adapting Oppam for a Hindi audience back in 2016.

Casting details Khan and Kumar to play opposites in the thriller In Haiwaan, Khan will play a visually impaired caretaker who is well-versed in Kalaripayattu. A source told Mid-Day, "Akshay, the antagonist, will be seen as a ruthless, cold-blooded killer out to avenge his family." "While distinctive, both actors will sport a moustache and stubble to give off a raw, rugged, and real vibe. [Actors for the] characters of a retired Supreme Court chief justice and his daughter are yet to be cast."

Schedule 'Haiwaan' to be shot across multiple locations The shooting of Haiwaan will continue for a month in Cochin before moving to Mount Abu, Vagamon, and finally wrapping up in Mumbai. A source close to the production revealed that the film is essentially a cat-and-mouse chase between Khan and Kumar. The movie doesn't have a confirmed release date yet.

Script details Kumar is trained in martial arts; Khan is learning Kalaripayattu Priyadarshan has adapted the script and screenplay of Haiwaan from the original Malayalam film Oppam, which was written by Govind Vijayan. The director started working on the adaptation last year, with both Khan and Kumar needing ample time to prepare for their roles. Notably, Kumar is a black belt in Taekwondo and has trained in Muay Thai and Karate. To match his intensity, Khan is extensively training in Kalaripayattu.