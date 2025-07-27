Akshay to play 'cold-blooded killer' in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'
What's the story
The much-awaited Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, titled Haiwaan, will go on floors next month in Cochin. The film marks the reunion of actors Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar after 17 years. Director Priyadarshan will be at the helm of this project. This film has been a long-standing dream for him since he first expressed interest in adapting Oppam for a Hindi audience back in 2016.
Casting details
Khan and Kumar to play opposites in the thriller
In Haiwaan, Khan will play a visually impaired caretaker who is well-versed in Kalaripayattu. A source told Mid-Day, "Akshay, the antagonist, will be seen as a ruthless, cold-blooded killer out to avenge his family." "While distinctive, both actors will sport a moustache and stubble to give off a raw, rugged, and real vibe. [Actors for the] characters of a retired Supreme Court chief justice and his daughter are yet to be cast."
Schedule
'Haiwaan' to be shot across multiple locations
The shooting of Haiwaan will continue for a month in Cochin before moving to Mount Abu, Vagamon, and finally wrapping up in Mumbai. A source close to the production revealed that the film is essentially a cat-and-mouse chase between Khan and Kumar. The movie doesn't have a confirmed release date yet.
Script details
Kumar is trained in martial arts; Khan is learning Kalaripayattu
Priyadarshan has adapted the script and screenplay of Haiwaan from the original Malayalam film Oppam, which was written by Govind Vijayan. The director started working on the adaptation last year, with both Khan and Kumar needing ample time to prepare for their roles. Notably, Kumar is a black belt in Taekwondo and has trained in Muay Thai and Karate. To match his intensity, Khan is extensively training in Kalaripayattu.
Reunion
Kumar on working with Khan after 17 years
Haiwaan is a significant reunion for Khan and Kumar, who last shared screen space in Tashan (2008). The film also marks Khan's first collaboration with Priyadarshan. In an interview, Kumar expressed his excitement about working with Khan again after such a long time. He said, "It's great that I'm working again with Priyadarshan ji. And the best part is that I'm working with Saif Ali Khan again."