Director Ahmed Khan has revealed in an interview that the shooting schedule for Welcome to the Jungle was disrupted because of the Pahalgam tragedy in Kashmir.

The film, produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and starring Akshay Kumar, has been facing multiple delays due to both the tragedy and reported financial issues.

"We've already shot two lengthy schedules. We were supposed to shoot in Kashmir in June for a third long schedule," Khan explained to Bollywood Hungama.