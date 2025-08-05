Hansika Motwani removes wedding pics with husband amid divorce speculation

Hansika Motwani and her husband, Sohael Khaturiya, are reportedly facing marital issues after tying the knot in December 2022. The speculation about their possible separation has gained momentum after fans noticed that Motwani has deleted several photos and videos with Khaturiya from her Instagram account, including their wedding clips. Furthermore, reports claim that she has moved back in with her mother.

Relationship timeline Their relationship was documented in a reality show Motwani and Khaturiya's relationship was the subject of a six-episode reality show, Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama on JioHotstar. The series gave viewers a glimpse into their love story, from Khaturiya's proposal at the Eiffel Tower in Paris to their grand wedding. It also showed Motwani moving out of her mother's house to start a new life with Khaturiya.

Digital clues Khaturiya has made his Instagram private Meanwhile, adding fuel to the fire, Khaturiya has been inactive on social media since 2023 and has now made his Instagram account private. Motwani hasn't posted anything new since July 18. While a few old posts with Khaturiya remain on her account, most of their shared memories have been deleted. Neither has commented on the growing speculation about their relationship status.