When, where to watch 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' after theatrical run
What's the story
The latest addition to the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, is set to premiere digitally in October, per reports. The seventh installment in the series features Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in lead roles. Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, it is expected to perform well at the box office. Gareth Edwards has helmed the project.
Streaming plans
How and when to watch the film
Produced by NBC Universal Studios, the film will likely be available on Peacock, the studio's OTT platform. However, it may first be rented on Prime Video and other platforms in the US. In India, following the merger of JioCinema and Hotstar, Peacock content is accessible on JioHotstar. Thus, the movie is expected to arrive on JioHotstar in October after its rental phase ends.
About the movie
Know more about the film's plot
The film is set in a remote equatorial region where massive dinosaurs still exist. Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), a pharmaceutical representative, hires covert mission specialist Zora (Johansson) and Dr. Loomis (Bailey), a paleontologist, to extract DNA samples of three different dinosaurs. On the remote island, the group runs into a stranded family of four, desperate for a way out. Read our review of the movie here.