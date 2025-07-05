When, where to watch 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' after theatrical run 

Streaming plans

How and when to watch the film

Produced by NBC Universal Studios, the film will likely be available on Peacock, the studio's OTT platform. However, it may first be rented on Prime Video and other platforms in the US. In India, following the merger of JioCinema and Hotstar, Peacock content is accessible on JioHotstar. Thus, the movie is expected to arrive on JioHotstar in October after its rental phase ends.