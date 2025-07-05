Diddy, Ye to collaborate on a new song soon?

Disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and controversial rapper-singer Ye (Kanye West) are reportedly working on a full song together, and possibly even an album. A source close to Ye told Page Six that the collaboration is likely to happen soon. The insider said, "Music was a salvation for him [Diddy], like it was for Ye. Diddy's looking to make amends."

Source's statement 'Be on the lookout for the song' The source further added, "I think a song would be the best way to communicate a change." "Be on the lookout for the song," they said. The insider also stated that Ye is bold enough to collaborate with Diddy, especially given Diddy's recent conviction for prostitution-related charges. "Ye is brave enough to touch a hot [rod like] Diddy right now. I don't think any other artists would."

Legal issues Diddy's conviction and Ye's controversies On Wednesday, Diddy was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but was acquitted of more serious charges. However, he is still facing up to 20 years behind bars. Meanwhile, Ye has been dealing with self-inflicted damage to his music career due to a series of antisemitic rants and other controversies.