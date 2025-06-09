Who is Billie Eilish's new rumored boyfriend, Nat Wolff?
What's the story
Billie Eilish was spotted with Nat Wolff recently in Italy, sparking rumors that the duo might be more than just friends.
New images from Venice show the two standing very close to each other on a balcony, sharing Champagne and a kiss.
Billie is also seen photographing Wolff with her digital camera, taking his close-up shots and selfies, suggesting they could be officially a couple.
Career
Who is Nat Wolff?
Wolff is a 30-year-old actor and musician from Los Angeles. He gained fame as a teenager, starring on Nickelodeon's The Naked Brothers Band, a mockumentary-style show created by his mother, Polly Draper.
His younger brother Alex Wolff also starred in the show. After his acting debut, he pursued music with Alex, releasing albums like Black Sheep and Public Places.
Filmography
Their work together
Wolff has acted in several hits, including The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, and Death Note.
In 2024, he appeared in the music video for Eilish's song Chihiro which she directed herself.
He has also opened for Eilish during the North American leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour in 2024.
Relationship history
Eilish's past relationships
Eilish, who came out as bisexual in 2023, has been linked to Brandon "Q" Adams and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.
However, her most public relationship in recent times was with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, whom she had dated from 2022 to 2023.
In a 2022 Vanity Fair interview, Eilish had gushed about Rutherford but later admitted she regretted being too open about personal matters in the past.