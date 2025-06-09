Aamir Khan finally gives an update on 'PK' sequel
What's the story
It's been over a decade since the release of PK, but fans are still hoping for a sequel.
The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Aamir Khan as an alien in a red helmet, was released in December 2014. It became one of Bollywood's biggest hits, both critically and commercially.
Now, Khan has finally addressed the long-standing rumors about PK 2.
Sequel speculation
'Have never discussed it...': Khan on possibility of 'PK' sequel
In an interview with News18, Khan put an end to the speculation by saying, "The possibility of PK 2? No, Raju (Hirani) and I have never discussed it—never."
"I know there were rumors because of the ending, but we were just having fun with that. We never had any actual plans. It was a nice ending, yes, but there's no plan to make PK 2."
Film's finale
Hints in 'PK' ending fueled sequel speculation
The rumors of a sequel were fueled by the film's ending, where PK (Khan) returns to Earth with another alien (Ranbir Kapoor).
This cheeky hint sparked fan theories and hopes for a continuation of the story.
However, Khan has now confirmed that these were just playful nods and not indicative of any actual plans for a sequel.
Current projects
Meanwhile, Khan is busy with upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
While fans may be disappointed by the news of no PK 2, Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par.
The sports comedy-drama, directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Khan and Aparna Purohit, will hit theaters on June 20, 2025.
It marks Khan's return to the big screen after a brief hiatus following Laal Singh Chaddha.