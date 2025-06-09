What's the story

Baba Sehgal, a prominent Indi-pop singer, has recently spoken out against the Hindi lyrics of Rukmani Rukmani from Roja (1992).

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, he called the lyrics "cheap" and revealed that composer AR Rahman and director Mani Ratnam were initially opposed to him singing the song.

However, Sehgal noted that the song became a hit, implying his contribution was significant, although this is not explicitly stated in the sources.