What's the story

Filmmaker Manish Gupta, known for his work on films like SECTION 375 and Sarkar, has been accused of allegedly stabbing his former driver.

The incident reportedly occurred after a salary dispute at Gupta's office in Andheri (West) on June 5.

However, Gupta has vehemently denied these allegations, calling them "false accusations" and claiming they are part of an "extortion racket."