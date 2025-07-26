Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' cleared by CBFC with U/A certificate
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification has granted a U/A certificate to the highly anticipated action thriller Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The production house announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "The gun is loaded. And the rage is real."
Trailer release
'Kingdom' was originally set to release on March 28
The production house also announced that the trailer for Kingdom will be released later today. The film was originally scheduled to release on March 28 but was postponed multiple times. It is now scheduled to hit screens on July 31. The film's tagline reads, "From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king," hinting at its intense storyline.
Twitter Post
'The gun is loaded...'
The gun is loaded— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) July 26, 2025
And The rage is real 🔥
BLAZING ALL GUNS with a U/A Certificate 💥💥
Let the rampage begin with the #KingdomTrailer today 🌋 #Kingdom#KingdomOnJuly31st@TheDeverakonda@anirudhofficial@gowtam19@ActorSatyaDev#BhagyashriBorse@dopjomon#GirishGangadharan… pic.twitter.com/qTLheP8qMY
Film details
Deverakonda's return to the action genre
Kingdom marks Deverakonda's return to the action genre after his 2022 film Liger. The film has been generating a lot of buzz since its makers released a gripping teaser. In the teaser, Deverakonda comes across as an unstoppable force—blazing with intensity and destined for greatness. Deverakonda has recently started promoting the film after recovering from dengue.