Delhi riots: Court orders FIR against men on hate speech

A Delhi court has directed the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against several individuals for allegedly giving hate speeches during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. The order was passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class Isra Zaidi of Karkardooma Courts on July 24. The judge noted that the allegations in the complaint filed by Rahees Ahmed reveal cognizable offenses, including communal violence, looting, arson, and hate speech.

Allegations detailed Mob attacked Ahmed's family during riots Ahmed's complaint states that his family was attacked by a mob on February 25, 2020. He alleged that the attackers were armed with weapons such as lathis, iron rods, and petrol bombs. The mob allegedly raised provocative communal slogans and used hate speech to incite violence and instill fear. Ahmed also accused the mob of vandalizing and looting his house during the incident.

Police inaction What the court said The court observed that the police had failed to take appropriate action on Ahmed's complaint at the relevant time. The judge emphasized that such serious allegations cannot be diluted or ignored by clubbing them with unrelated FIRs. The station house officer (SHO) of Karawal Nagar had earlier stated that Ahmed's complaint was clubbed with 29 other complaints in an FIR registered against various accused persons for rioting and arson.