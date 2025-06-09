'Harry Potter' star says his opinions 'don't align' with Rowling's
What's the story
Nick Frost, the actor who will portray Hagrid in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series, has revealed that he disagrees with author JK Rowling on trans rights.
Despite this difference of opinion, Frost is not worried about the potential overshadowing of the series by Rowling's controversial views.
On the other hand, in an interview with The Observer, he stated that he "manifested" his casting by writing Hagrid's name 5,000 times!
Backlash
'She's allowed her opinion...': Frost on Rowling's views
Frost, who has over a million followers on Instagram, announced his casting news on the platform. However, he was soon forced to turn off comments due to backlash from trans-rights advocates.
When asked about this criticism and his views in relation to Rowling's, Frost said: "She's allowed her opinion and I'm allowed mine, they just don't align in any way, shape or form."
Education
'Maybe we should...': Frost on potential overshadowing of series
When asked if the ongoing debate could overshadow the series, Frost suggested that perhaps it shouldn't.
He said, "But maybe it shouldn't blow over? We shouldn't just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves."
This comes amid a wider conversation within the Harry Potter franchise about Rowling's views on gender and trans rights.
Diverging opinions
Paapa Essiedu also disagrees with Rowling
Frost isn't alone in his disagreement with Rowling. Paapa Essiedu, who will play Severus Snape in the upcoming HBO series, is a trans-rights advocate herself. She was one of the 400 actors who signed a petition calling for the UK entertainment industry to protect the trans community.
In May, after this open letter was published, Rowling said she would not fire any actors just because they disagreed with her views.
Support
Tom Felton supports Rowling
Meanwhile, Tom Felton, who portrayed the beloved character of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, has publicly supported Rowling.
He told Variety at the Tony Awards that he's "incredibly grateful" to her and believes her books have "brought the world together."
His comments contrast with those of his co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who have distanced themselves from Rowling since she made controversial statements about gender recognition laws in 2020.