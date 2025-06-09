What's the story

Nick Frost, the actor who will portray Hagrid in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series, has revealed that he disagrees with author JK Rowling on trans rights.

Despite this difference of opinion, Frost is not worried about the potential overshadowing of the series by Rowling's controversial views.

On the other hand, in an interview with The Observer, he stated that he "manifested" his casting by writing Hagrid's name 5,000 times!