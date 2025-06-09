ZEE launches 'Aapka Apna ZEE' campaign celebrating India's unity
What's the story
ZEE Network has unveiled a fresh brand identity under the tagline Aapka Apna ZEE, along with a multi-lingual campaign that reflects India's cultural diversity and emphasizes togetherness.
The campaign features a series of films across seven language markets, each showcasing regional characters and stories that embody the unique social and emotional fabric of their respective communities.
Campaign theme
'Saath aane se baat banti hai...': ZEE's core message
The central message of the campaign is "Saath aane se baat banti hai," which emphasizes how teamwork and shared experiences help overcome challenges and foster support.
Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, "The campaign 'Aapka Apna ZEE' is a powerful multilingual brand film series that brings alive the essence of the many Indias that live in one country."
Narrative focus
Narrative focuses on community support in times of need
A key narrative in the campaign revolves around a military officer who is called away on duty just a couple of days before his daughter's wedding.
While he is away, the local neighborhood takes charge of organizing the event so that it goes off without a hitch.
The story ends with the officer's wife saying, "Itna bada parivaar hai, aaraam se ho gaya," highlighting the theme of community solidarity.
Regional touch
Hyperlocal details add depth to the national emotion
The Aapka Apna ZEE campaign is distinguished by its seamless blend of hyperlocal detail with a national emotion.
In Kerala, the traditional nalukettu homes and monsoon rhythms frame the action.
In Bengal, uludhwani, shukto, and the boron wedding rituals add texture.
The Kannada movie also features chappra decoration and Arshina Shastra, while the Marathi version highlights halad chadavane and the navari sari, which was draped in dhoti style.
Character portrayal
Campaign features popular ZEE characters in regional stories
The campaign also features popular ZEE characters.
From Angoori Bhabhi and Vibhuti to Durga and Swayambhu, these characters are presented not as celebrities but as community members.
ZEE currently reaches an estimated 854 million viewers across 208 million households nationwide, making it one of India's largest broadcast networks.
The campaign was released simultaneously across TV and digital platforms, creating a coordinated media moment.